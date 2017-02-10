Limbaugh: ‘It’s Not Just the Black Lives Matter — We Have Black Robes Matter’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh took aim at the federal judiciary on the day after the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled not to overturn a lower court’s ruling on a hold on President Donald Trump’s executive order that halted immigration from seven majority Muslim countries to the United States.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Limbaugh decried the judges as “left-wing liberal hacks” before playing a parody mocking the federal judiciary as “Black Robes Matter.”

“[T]hese are not judges,” Limbaugh declared. “These are left-wing liberal hacks who wear robes. And, in fact, you know what we have here? It’s not just the Black Lives Matter; we have Black Robes Matter, and we’ve just seen the beginning.”

After the parody, Limbaugh said to expect more of this given it is where the left has “populated themselves.”

“This is going to continue because this is where the left has populated themselves,” he added. “They’ve taken over the judiciary, and they are in the bowels of the bureaucracy in unelected positions.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor