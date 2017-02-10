Maher: The Left Has ‘A Problem’ When Women Having to Wear Burqas Gets Protested Less than ‘The Vagina Monologues’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Messy Truth,” HBO host Bill Maher argued that there’s “a problem on the left,” and cited as an example, “they see a woman who is forced to wear the full burqa…and that gets nothing. That doesn’t rise to the level of we’re protesting that, but ‘The Vagina Monologues’ not including Caitlyn Jenner? That’s where we’re going to go nuts.”

Maher said, after talking about colleges that have canceled “The Vagina Monologues,” “I mean, this is what’s crazy, you know, they see a woman who is forced to wear the full burqa. You know, she can’t even look out on the full world, and that gets nothing. That doesn’t rise to the level of we’re protesting that, but ‘The Vagina Monologues’ not including Caitlyn Jenner? That’s where we’re going to go nuts. This is a problem on the left, and they are going to have to deal with it, because they lost the last election, okay? You lost. It would behoove you to look in the mirror.”

