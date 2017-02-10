Maher: Trump ‘Is Mentally Ill’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” host Bill Maher stated that President Trump “is mentally ill.”

After former CNN host, winner of “Celebrity Apprentice” when Trump hosted the show and Dailymail.com Editor-at-Large Piers Morgan denounced the “hysteria” over Trump where you get tarred and feathered “if you don’t say that Trump’s the new Hitler,” Maher stated, “But he is mentally ill.”

Morgan then said, “He’s not mentally ill. He’s the president of the United States. He won a free, democratic election.” Maher responded, “You don’t think kings can be mentally ill?”

