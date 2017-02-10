MoveOn Spox: ‘You Fear’ Trump’s Presidency If You’re Not White, Male, and Straight

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” MoveOn.org Senior Advisor and National Spokeperson Karine Jean-Pierre argued that “if you are not white, male, straight,” you “fear” a Trump presidency.

Jean-Pierre said, “I think the thing to understand is that, if you are not white, male, straight, you are — you fear a — Donald Trump’s presidency because there is no place for you in a Donald Trump’s presidency.”

She added, “He ran the most anti-immigration campaign that we have ever seen. He talked about Mexicans, calling them rapists and criminals. He talked about Muslim ban, and it is fearful for all of us.”

