Tom Perez: Obama Didn’t Spend Enough Time Maintaining the Party, ‘Too Many’ ‘Are Struggling’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” DNC Chair candidate former Labor Secretary Tom Perez stated that President Obama didn’t pay enough attention to maintaining the Democratic Party and “we have too many parties today that are struggling.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

When asked if President Obama paid “enough attention to party maintenance, party building?” Perez answered that in hindsight, “the answer to that is no.” He continued that during the Obama administration, Howard Dean’s 50 state strategy “began to atrophy. And so, we have too many parties today that are struggling.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett