Trump: New Steps Next Week to ‘Keep Country Safe’

Friday at the White House, during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, when asked about the 9th Circuit Court ruling upholding the blocking of his executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, President Donald Trump said new steps would be forthcoming next week.

Trump said, “We are going to keep our country safe. We are going to do whatever is necessary to keep our country safe. We had a decision which we think we will be very successful with. It shouldn’t have taken this much time because safety is a primary reason, one of the reasons I’m standing here today, the security of our country, the voters felt that I would give it the best security. So we’ll be doing something very rapidly, having to do with additional security for our country. You’ll be seeing that sometime next week. In addition, we will continue to go through the court process, and ultimately I have no doubt that we’ll win that particular case.”

