Van Jones: ‘Sometimes Liberals Are Too Knock-Kneed About Standing Up’ to Islamic Fundamentalism

by Ian Hanchett10 Feb 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Messy Truth with Van Jones,” host Van Jones argued that “sometimes liberals are too knock-kneed” about standing up to Islamic fundamentalism.

Jones said to his guest, HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher, “[Y]ou and I actually agree a lot on the need to be tough on these fundamentalists. And I think that sometimes liberals are too knock-kneed about standing up. And at the same time, I think even somebody who is very concerned about the bad part of Islam has to be excited about the good part of Islam.”

