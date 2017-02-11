Ben Stein: Media Is ‘Supreme Power in America’ Now — Trying to Cut Trump Down to Size

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During Saturday’s “Justice” on Fox News Channel, former Nixon and Ford speechwriter, actor and author Ben Stein said that mainstream media is acting as the “supreme power in America right now,” adding that they are trying to cut President Donald Trump “down to size.”

“The media is the supreme power in America right now, and they are trying to cut President Trump down to size, and they’re using the judiciary as one of their pawns,” Stein told host Jeanine Pirro.

“The media is the unaccountable fourth branch of the government,” he continued. “They can make up sources and have them go down in the history books as great journalists. They can make things up.”

