Japan Condemns N Korea Missile Launch — Trump: U.S. Stands Behind Japan 100 Percent

Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, backed “100 percent” by President Donald Trump, condemned North Korea for reportedly launching a missile into its eastern sea, calling the test launch “absolutely intolerable.”

Prime Minister Abe released the following statement through a translator:

North Korea’s most recent missile launch is absolutely intolerable. North Korea must fully comply with the relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions. During the summit meeting that I had with President Trump, he assured me that the United States will always [be] with Japan 100% and to demonstrate his determination as well as commitment, he is now here with me at this joint press conference. President Trump and I myself completely share the view that we are going to promote further cooperation between the two nations and also we are going to further reinforce our alliance. That is all from myself.