Skip to content

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti: LAPD Enforcing Immigration Law Would Keep Them from Solving Crimes

by Trent Baker11 Feb 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

According to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles Police Department cannot properly solve crimes if they are busy enforcing immigration.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I couldn’t have my officers solving robberies, homicides, rapes, burglaries if they suddenly become deputized,” Garcetti said Saturday on MSNBC. “[L]ogistically, we would stop solving crimes in Los Angeles if we became immigration agents.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.