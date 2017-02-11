LA Mayor Eric Garcetti: LAPD Enforcing Immigration Law Would Keep Them from Solving Crimes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

According to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles Police Department cannot properly solve crimes if they are busy enforcing immigration.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I couldn’t have my officers solving robberies, homicides, rapes, burglaries if they suddenly become deputized,” Garcetti said Saturday on MSNBC. “[L]ogistically, we would stop solving crimes in Los Angeles if we became immigration agents.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent