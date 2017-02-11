Watch: Alec Baldwin’s Trump Faces 9th Circuit Judges in ‘People’s Court’ Parody

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

This week’s “Saturday Night Live” host Alec Baldwin brought back his President Donald Trump role in a “People’s Court” parody suing the judges from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals who ruled against President Trump’s temporary immigration ban.

“He claims that some phony judges are being very mean to him,” the narrator said of “Trump.”

“First of all, Mr. Trump, you understand this is a TV court, right,” the judge asked Baldwin.

He replied, “That’s OK, I’m a TV president.”

The judge threw out Trump’s case, and accused him of “doing too much.”

