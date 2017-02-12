Dem Strategist Jamal Simmons: Trump’s ‘America First’ Is Really ‘White America First’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” during the roundtable segment, Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons said President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks are “starting to make it seem a little bit also like America first is really white America first.”

Simmons said, “The thing that is so concerning to me is that the president is undermining all the American institutions. He’s going after the press; he’s going after the judiciary, things we’re talking about. It’s starting to make it seem a little bit also like America first is really white America first. Because if you look at what he’s doing, he’s going after immigrants. Even in the administration—the reason we know who Colin Powell and Condi Rice are is because Republican presidents appointed them to significant jobs.”

“This president doesn’t have African-Americans, Latinos, in unusual jobs in his cabinet,” Simmons continued. “This is something that I think we all have to worry about. The United States of America has been moving in a direction for about 30 or 40 years, where everybody gets to participate. We have been teaching our children that. You see Democrats, progressives, but also independents on the streets because this president is moving us away from that direction.”

