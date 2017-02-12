Franken: GOP Colleagues Questioning Trump’s Mental Health

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) claimed “a few” of his Republican colleagues have expressed concerns about President Donald Trump’s mental health.
Franken said, “We all have this suspicion that, you know, he lies a lot. He says things that aren’t true. That’s the same as lying, I guess. You know, 3 to 5 million people voted illegally … That is not the norm for a president of the United States or actually for a human being.”
(h/t The Hill)
