Franken: ‘Unacceptable,’ ‘Racist’ for Trump to Call Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” reacting to reports that President Donald Trump told Democrats “Pocahontas,” referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), was “now the face of your party,” Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) called it “unacceptable” and “racist.”

Franken said, “I heard this from a couple of my colleagues who were there, and I would have said something.”

He added that he would have said, “Mr. President, with all due respect that’s racist. Please stop doing that. I’m on Indian affairs; this is completely unacceptable. You really should stop doing this. It doesn’t serve anybody, something like that.”

