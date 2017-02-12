Skip to content

Franken: ‘Unacceptable,’ ‘Racist’ for Trump to Call Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’

by Pam Key12 Feb 20170

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” reacting to reports that President Donald Trump told Democrats “Pocahontas,” referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), was “now the face of your party,” Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) called it “unacceptable” and “racist.”

Franken said, “I heard this from a couple of my colleagues who were there, and I would have said something.”

He added that he would have said, “Mr. President, with all due respect that’s racist. Please stop doing that. I’m on Indian affairs; this is completely unacceptable. You really should stop doing this. It doesn’t serve anybody, something like that.”

