Jim Webb: There’s a ‘Campaign’ on the Hill, in Media, Academia to ‘Personally Discredit’ Trump

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” former U.S. Senator from Virginia, and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Jim Webb said there was “a campaign” underway on Capitol Hill, in the media and academia “to personally discredit” President Donald Trump.

Webb said, “You know, there is a campaign going on on the Hill in the media, in the academia to personally discredit not only Donald Trump, but the people who are around him. You know, the end result is to slow down the process. You and I were talking about the confirmation process, slow it down so that by ‘18 when the Democrats are vulnerable particularly in the Senate there would not be a record of accomplishment that they can run against and at the same time, the Democratic Party, over the past five or six years has moved very far to the left. When you can’t have a Jefferson-Jackson dinner which was the primary celebratory event of the Democratic Party for years because Jefferson and Jackson were slaveholders they were also great Americans in their day, something different has happened to the Democratic Party.”

