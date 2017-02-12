Laura Ingraham: Left Pushing Protests in Hopes of a ‘Powder Keg Moment’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On today’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” conservative talk radio host Laura Ingraham said people protesting President Donald Trump’s policies are pushing “to bring this powder keg moment” to what she called a point that force would have to be used so they can then claim “a police state.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ingraham said, “The protesters, they call themselves protesters, many of them are criminals. And they are criminals because they are denying a government official the ability to do government business at a public school. I’m talking about the secretary of education, DeVos. They complain that she doesn’t know anything about public schools, she hates public schools, she is going to kill all public schools. They put all that caricature out. Then she goes to a public school and the most vicious, horrible things are said about her, preventing her from actually entering the school at some point.”

“So I think that there is a good point to be made that the resistance movement that has been fueled by many in Congress who are encouraging it, even former president Obama is heartened by the enthusiasm,” she continued. “Enthusiasm, protest, fine, what we have been seeing at Berkeley, and even at this Betsy DeVos thing, which I think frankly gets scary, is that there is a push to bring this powder keg moment where at some points force will have to be used to keep people safe. Then ‘you see, police brutality, Trump has a police state. It’s martial law.’ The volume of pitches being brought up because they lost, they are bitter about it, and they have nothing to do except stop other people from speaking. Resistance is fine, peaceful protests are fine.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN