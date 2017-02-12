Miller: We Have Provided ‘Enormous’ Evidence of Voter Fraud

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller said the White House had provided “enormous evidence” to make a case there was a “serious problem” of voter fraud in American elections.

Miller said, “I actually, having worked on a campaign before in New Hampshire, I can tell you that this issue of busing voters into New Hampshire is widely known by anyone working in New Hampshire politics. It’s very real, very serious. This morning, on this show, is not the venue for me to lay out all the evidence. I can tell you this — voter fraud is a serious problem in the country. You have millions of people who are registered in two states, who are dead who are registered to vote. You have 14 percent of noncitizens, according to academic research, at a minimum, are registered to vote, an astonishing statistic.”

He added, “The White House has provided enormous evidence with respect to voter fraud, with respect to people being registered in more than one state. Dead people voting, non-citizens being registered to vote. George, it is a fact and you will not deny it that are massive numbers of non-citizens in this country who are registered to vote.”

