Rob Reiner: We Cannot Allow Trump’s ‘Cancerous Presidency’ to ‘Spread’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” actor and director Rob Reiner called Donald Trump’s White House “a cancerous presidency that we cannot allow to spread.”

Reiner said, “What’s interesting here is that we really have a test, and we are being tested as to whether or not our democracy is going to survive. We have somebody who’s mentally unstable, who is a pathological liar. There’s no getting around that, who’s running our country.”

“And if we can survive this, that will strengthen us in a strange way,” he added. “What you’re seeing all over the country with protests, I’ve been to many of them, is nothing like what I went through in the 60’s when I protested against the Vietnam War, this is everyone. It’s not just people worried about being killed in Vietnam, this is everyone. And so we’re looking at a cancerous presidency that we cannot allow to spread.”

