Sanders: Trump’s Immigration Policies Are ‘Racist’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) declared that President Donald Trump’s immigration policies were “racist.”

Sanders said, “Well, I think the vetting mechanisms are very, very strong. If there say way to make them stronger, let’s go forward. I don’t think there is any debate that we want to keep the United States safe and we want to be 100 percent clear that anybody who comes into this country should not be coming into this country to do us harm, but what you just heard Mr. Miller say is a shell game.”

“While there is a whole lot of discussion about the racist, in my view, immigration policies of the Trump administration which are based on anti-Muslim ideology, which are doing us enormous harm all over the world, something else is going on at the exact same moment,” he continued. “That President Trump is backtracking on every economic promise that he made to theAmericann people when he told workers and senior citizens he was not going to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.”

