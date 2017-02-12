Schumer: Trump’s Seeming Constitutional Violation ‘Demands a New Standard’ For Gorsuch Nomination

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court Judge Neil Gorsuch should be subject to “a new standard” of proving judicial independence because he said Trump seemed “to violate the Constitution in his first three weeks.”

Schumer said, “What is particularly new is that we have a president who is overreaching dramatically, who shows little respect for rule of law, who seems to violate the Constitution in his first three weeks and intimidates the judges who have cases before them. This demands a new standard, a much more independent justice than in the past because after all, the Supreme Court is our last refuge against a president who overreaches, who doesn’t respect the balance of power.

