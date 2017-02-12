SNL’s Kellyanne Conway Stalks Jake Tapper After Not Appearing on CNN

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this week’s “Saturday Night Live,” Beck Bennett as CNN’s Jake Tapper returned home from work to find Kate McKinnon as President Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway waiting creepily to discuss why she was left off of his show earlier.

“I just want to be a part of the news, Jake,” she told Bennett’s character in the remake skit of “Fatal Attraction.”

“I’m not going to be ignored, Jake!” McKinnon later yelled as she tried to corner “Tapper,” who cited Conway’s credibility issues for keeping her off of his show.

McKinnon finally coerced Bennett into getting her on his show.

“You’re a monster!” he exclaimed before “Conway” fell out of the open window.

