Waters: We Have to ‘Do the Investigation’ to Find Evidence to Impeach Trump

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” discussing her multiple calls to impeach President Donald Trump, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said, “I think that it’s there, we just have to dig deeper, do the investigation and find it.”
Partial transcript as follows:
REID: And you have gone all the way there, talking, using the I-word with Donald Trump about impeachment.WATERS: Yes.
REID: Do you stand by that and what would he be impeached for in your view?
WATERS: Yes, I have led in talking about impeachment. And some people say, well, it’s too early for that. It’s never too early if you understand how dangerous this man really is. I do believe that there is a connection between the Ukraine and Donald Trump and of course Russia. I think that he colluded with Putin during the election and that hacking and everything that took place. I think that it’s there, we just have to dig deeper, do the investigation and find it.
