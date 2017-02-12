Skip to content

Waters: We Have to ‘Do the Investigation’ to Find Evidence to Impeach Trump

by Pam Key12 Feb 20170

Sunday  on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” discussing her multiple calls to impeach President Donald Trump, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said, “I think that it’s there, we just have to dig deeper, do the investigation and find it.”

Partial transcript as follows:

REID: And you have gone all the way there, talking, using the I-word with Donald Trump about impeachment.WATERS: Yes.

REID: Do you stand by that and what would he be impeached for in your view?

WATERS: Yes, I have led in talking about impeachment. And some people say, well, it’s too early for that. It’s never too early if you understand how dangerous this man really is. I do believe that there is a connection between the Ukraine and Donald Trump and of course Russia. I think that he colluded with Putin during the election and that hacking and everything that took place. I think that it’s there, we just have to dig deeper, do the investigation and find it.

