Chadwick Moore: Left-Wing Intolerance ‘Really Damaging to Journalism’ – ‘Journalists Are Terrified Of These People’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” journalist Chadwick Moore discussed his article “I’m a gay New Yorker — and I’m coming out as a conservative,” and stated that he discovered a level of “Paranoia, a mean-spiritedness and an aversion to understanding, an aversion to communicating with people who don’t agree with you” on the left, which he said is “really damaging to journalism, for one. Journalists are terrified of these people.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Moore began by joking “I left my scarlet letter at home.”

He added that after he wrote a straightforward piece on Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos he saw “Paranoia, a mean-spiritedness, and an aversion to understanding, an aversion to communicating with people who don’t agree with you” among people on the left. Moore continued, “I thought after the election they would have sat down and had a come-to-Jesus moment. And that hasn’t happened at all.”

Moore further stated that he didn’t know what caused this intolerance and paranoia, but that it might be that people are locked into social media and “friendship bubbles,” which have created “this reinforcing disease of hearing your opinions spouted back at you constantly, and just uncontrollable paranoia. It’s really sad, and it’s really damaging to journalism, for one. Journalists are terrified of these people.” Moore did clarify that he didn’t think such intolerance was behavior demonstrated by the majority of people, or even the majority of people on the left.”

Moore concluded that such close-mindedness is “death for gay people. Adding “I’ve always said that gay people are natural libertarians. … [O]ne thing that we’ve always wanted was to be left alone by the government, and by our neighbors, essentially. And now the right’s become — or the left’s become completely puritanical and it’s very off-putting.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett