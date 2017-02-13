CNN’s Henderson: Some Might View Flynn Resignation as the Press Having Scored Points Against the WH

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Late Monday after the announcement of the resignation of Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, CNN’s Nia-Malika Henderson told “CNN Tonight” host Don Lemon some might view the resignation as an effort by the Trump administration to get the controversy of his alleged conversations with Russia off the radar.

However, Henderson also suggested that some might view this development as the press having “scored points” against Trump’s White House.

“You imagine that some people might be looking at this as some sort of reset — to get this story off the radar, to get this story off the front pages, like The Washington Post and The New York Times,” she said. “And others might be looking at it as the press having scored some points against this White House. And we know this is a White House that has an ongoing feud with many different outlets. And so, in that way, I imagine there are going to be a lot of different views in this White House as we know.

