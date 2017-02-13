Hugh Hewitt: ‘Americans Are Getting Tired of the 24/7 Pile-On’ of Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on MSNBC conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt said America was “getting tired of the pile on 24/7 ” of President Donald Trump.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hewitt: said, “I do believe the hair-trigger criticism of everyone is wearing out it’s welcome with America.”

He continued, “So the overblown hysteria and Jeff was just venting there about transcripts that may or may not exist, that have or have not been seen like the BuzzFeed dossier which was trash, I think most people in America are getting tired of the pile on 24/7 of the new president. He had a very successful weekend, and Mike Flynn, by the way, very successful statement about Iran. We haven’t seen any Iranian speedboats charging at American destroyers since General Flynn made his statement. So, all in all, I think the original team is still there and Donald Trump is sticking with them.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN