Netanyahu: ‘President Trump and I See Eye-to-Eye’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday before leaving for his meeting with President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Trump see “eye-to-eye” on a lot of issues.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Netanyahu said, “The alliance between Israel and America has always been extremely strong, it’s about to get even stronger. President Trump and I see eye-to-eye on the dangers emanating from the region, but also on the opportunities. And we will talk about both as well as upgrading the relations between Israel and the United States in many many fields.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN