Watch: LeBron James, Serena Williams Star in Nike Ad Promoting Equality

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Over the weekend, Nike released a new ad starring Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, women’s tennis great Serena Williams and a star-studded list of others promoting equality in life and sports.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Joining James and Williams in the ad that aired during Sunday’s Grammy’s are Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, pro women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe, New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, Olympian hurdler Dalilah Muhammad, Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, actor Michael B. Jordan and singer Alicia Keys.

Jordan narrated the commercial, saying, “Is this the land history promised? Here, within these lines. On this concrete court. This patch of turf. Here, you’re defined by your actions — not your looks or beliefs. Equality should have no boundaries. The bonds we find here should run past these lines. Opportunity should not discriminate. The ball should bounce the same for everyone. Worth should outshine color. If we can be equals here …”

“We can be equals everywhere,” LeBron finished.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent