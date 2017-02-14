CNN’s Stelter: Flynn ‘A Big Moment for Investigative Journalism’

. @brianstelter : Good journalism led to the revelations about Flynn that resulted in his resignation https://t.co/Abwjf5NXWt

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” CNN Senior Media Correspondent and “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter said the controversy that led to the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was “a big moment for investigative journalism.”

Stelter said, “These journalists who did not ask about Flynn, they looked bad yesterday afternoon, they look even worse now, now that Flynn has resigned.”

He added, “And, by the way, a big moment for investigative journalism. This has been a story led by the Washington Post, the New York Times, the CNNs of the world. If it weren’t for journalists digging, digging, digging into this, we wouldn’t know about it. So, when you hear about anonymous sources, when you hear about leaks from the White House, or from the government, this is why that’s so important for us.”

