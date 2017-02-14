Cubs’ Rizzo on Those Boycotting Trump White House Visits: ‘I’m an Athlete’ — ‘Not a Politician’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo told TMZ Sports that he is not a politician, so as an athlete he cherishes the opportunity to visit the White House.

“To each their own, right?” Rizzo said of athletes deciding to not visit the White House as part of their championship celebration. “I think anyone who gets to go to the White House is lucky.”

“I’m an athlete. I’m not a politician,” he added.

Rizzo and the Cubs were the final sports team to visit former President Barack Obama in the White House.

