Laura Ingraham on Flynn Resignation: ‘This Was the Death By a Thousand Leaks’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” conservative radio talk show host Laura Ingraham reacted to the resignation of Michael Flynn that happened the night earlier.

According to Ingraham, leaks coming out of the White House were to blame.

“Long knives were out for Flynn almost the moment she was announced,” she said. “I heard this from back channels coming from the White House. Others have in Washington. That’s no big secret. But I really think this was the death by a thousand leaks. The leaks that were coming out of this administration and the transition before the administration were at a level I don’t remember seeing in quite some time.”

