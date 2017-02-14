NYT’s Friedman: Flynn Resignation Shows Russia Hacking Was On Scale With 9/11, Pearl Harbor

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman reacted to the resignation of Michael Flynn as National Security Adviser and said the resignation gets to the seriousness of Russia hacking our election which was akin to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor that led to the United States’ involvement in World War II.

Partial transcript as follows:

SCARBOROUGH: The only question I would ask you to start with is it is incredible that there is anyway that this president could not have known about this conversation that the White House had been warned about a month ago.

FRIEDMAN: I share Mika’s real outrage on this issue. I don’t care what he told Pence. We only care what he told Pence because Pence went out and basically mislead the public on Face the Nation. The issue is what did he tell Trump? Did he and Trump actually cook up this whole thing after the Russians did not respond harshly to the eviction of their spies and diplomats? Trump actually tweeted out some positive encouragement of this. Did the two of them cook this up all along? It gets, Joe, to two other issues. The first is we have never taken seriously from the very beginning Russia hacked our election. That was a 9/11 scale event. They attacked the core of our very democracy. That was a Pearl Harbor scale event. Can you imagine if Hillary Clinton were where Trump was, what the right would be doing on this issue? This goes to the very core of our democracy.