Peter King: Leaks Against Flynn a ‘Criminal Action’

Tuesday on Fox News, while addressing the resignation of Michael Flynn as National Security Adviser, Rep. Peter King (R-NY) said the leaks about the calls between Flynn and the Russian ambassador are “a criminal action.”

King said, “You go back to the question of the leaks, that is a criminal action. I mean to have a wiretap of anyone, a foreign national, and to have an American come on that, an American citizen come on that tape, there is all sorts of precautions in the law, how that person’s identity has to be masked, how it can’t be made public. Yet, it was not only made public; it was leaked to a newspaper. So you have the national security advisor being taped. That could have been a legal wiretap aimed at the Russians. Yet, to have that leaked violating the law, it’s clearly wrong. Again, more should be said about that. That should be pursued right to the end, to find out who leaked that and take strong action against them. Also, obviously, the whole situation was General Flynn, that will also be looked into.”

