Tom Brady: Teammates Skipping White House Visit ‘Their Own Choice’

In a recent interview on Pro Football Talk Live, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady defended his teammates for not going to the White House to celebrate winning Super Bowl LI with President Donald Trump, saying it is “their own choice.”

Brady explained why he did not go to the White House in 2015 after the Patriots won the Super Bowl, but said it was not for political reasons.

“Everybody has their own choice,” he said. “There’s certain years, like a couple years ago, I wanted to go and didn’t get the opportunity based on the schedule — we didn’t get told until I think like 10 days before we were going, and at that point I had something I’d been planning for months and couldn’t get there.”

He went on to say that visiting the White House in celebration “was never a political thing” for him, and he enjoyed the experience with his teammates.

“It really is a great experience. Putting politics aside, it never was a political thing. At least, it never was to me. It meant you won a championship and you got to experience something cool with your team, with your teammates. Everyone has their own choice. It’s an offseason. These days are valuable for everybody. You only get so much time with your family and friends, and if people don’t want to go they don’t want to go and that’s their choice,” Brady continued.

