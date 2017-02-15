CNN’s Acosta: Trump Only Calling on Conservative Media Can Only Be Described As ‘The Fix Is In’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta stated that in the last three news conferences President Trump has done “all of the questions to the American news media have been handled by conservative press,” and “there’s no other way to describe it but, the fix is in.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Acosta said, “[I]n the last three news conferences, Wolf, all of the questions to the American news media have been handled by conservative press, and I think, Wolf, there’s no other way to describe it but, the fix is in. This White House, this president, does not want to answer questions, critical questions, about his associates, his aides’ contacts with the Russians during the course of that campaign, just as his national security adviser is being run out of this White House on a rail. And so, I think that this only, you know — they may think that this is being cute, or they think this is strategic in terms of trying to shield the president from questions, but those questions can only be shielded for so long, Wolf.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett