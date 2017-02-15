CNN’s Stelter: I Think Trump Leaks Are ‘Partly’ Career Gov’t Officials and Obama Officials, Partly Trump Aides

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” CNN Senior Media Correspondent and “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter stated that he thinks leaks coming from the Trump White House are “partly to do with career government officials, who are concerned about Trump. Partly, it does have to do with some former Obama administration officials, who have their own agendas, and partly, it’s a cry for help from Trump aides…people are motivated to leak in order to alert the public to a problem.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Stelter said, “Leaks are coming from many different places, for many different reasons. That’s been true during the transition, and now especially true, that Trump is in office. Every administration, every government has leaks, but this is of a whole other level. We’re seeing something so much more extreme.”

He added, “I think it has partly to do with career government officials, who are concerned about Trump. Partly, it does have to do with some former Obama administration officials, who have their own agendas, and partly, it’s a cry for help from Trump aides, from people inside the Trump White House, who may feel they’re loyal to him, but believe he needs help, that he’s not getting the right support. Oftentimes, people are motivated to leak in order to alert the public to a problem.”

Stelter further stated that government officials could be breaking the law by sharing information, and some could be felonies. Stelter also pointed out that there were leak investigations during the Obama administration.

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett