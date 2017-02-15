Greenwald: The Democratic Party ‘Has Collapsed as a National Political Force’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald excoriated the Democratic Party for what he suggested was not learning from the lessons of the party’s 2016 presidential election loss.

Greenwald pointed out the losses Democrats have suffered in prior elections, particular at the state level and said that the party wasn’t learning from its mistakes, but doubling down on what it had done before.

He noted that the GOP have two-thirds of the governorships and are just one state house away from having the ability to convene a constitutional convention.

“It is a party that has collapsed as a national political force in the United States,” Greenwald said. “It’s not just the national presidential election.”

