McConnell: Whether I Have to Use Nuclear Option on Gorsuch ‘Will Depend on the Democrats’

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that whether or not he needs to use the nuclear option to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court “will depend on the Democrats.”

When asked if he would have to use the nuclear option to get Gorsuch confirmed, McConnell answered, “That will depend on the Democrats.”

He’ll be confirmed. the issue for your audience, the issue you’re raising is, will we have to get cloture, in other words, 60 votes to advance the nomination? Senator [Jeff] Merkley (D-OR) announced we were going have to do that before he even knew who the nominee was. So, my assumption is, we’ll have to get 60 votes.”

McConnell further vowed that Gorsuch will get 60 votes, and that “In any event, Gorsuch is going to be confirmed.”

McConnell also praised Gorsuch, and stated that he agrees with Gorsuch’s concerns over President Trump’s “so-called judge” denunciation of a ruling against his immigration executive order.

