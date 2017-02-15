Trump: Flynn Treated ‘Very Unfair’ by ‘Fake Media,’ Illegal Leaks

Wednesday during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump addressed the resignation of Michael Flynn as National Security Adviser.
Trump said, “General Flynn is a wonderful man. I think he has been treated very very unfairly by the media. As I call the fake media in many cases. I think it is a sad thing he was treated so badly. In addition to that, from intelligence, papers are being leaked, things are leaked. It is a criminal action. It’s a criminal act. It has been going on for a long time, before me. Now, it is really going on. People are trying to cover up for a terrible loss that the Democrats had under Hillary Clinton. I think that it is very, very unfair what happened to General Flynn, the way he was treated and the documents and papers that were illegally, I stress that, illegally leaked. Very very unfair.”
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.