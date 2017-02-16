Durbin: ‘Of Course’ Trump Has a Point About Flynn Leaks And Classification, But It Was Substance of Leaks That Ended Flynn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Senate Democratic Whip Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) stated that “Of course” President Trump does have a point about the leaks about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and their classification, but that it wasn’t the leak, but the substance of it that caused Flynn to resign.

Durbin was asked, “[D]oes the president not have a point about all of these leaks, and the fact that they are classified, if not of higher marking?”

He answered, “Of course he does. No president likes a leak unless it’s in his favor, and in this situation, they clearly were not in favor of the Trump presidency. I don’t know the source of the leaks, don’t know where they came from, whether they came from within the White House, or within the intelligence community. But let’s be very frank about this. We know from the transcript, we know from the conversation, the national security adviser was forced to resign. It wasn’t the leak that caused his resignation, it was the substance of the conversation he had misrepresented to the president and vice president.”

