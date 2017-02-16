FNC’s Rosen: The Left Tries To Purge People Who Don’t Respond to Trump In ‘Apocalyptic’ Ways, and I’ve Felt That Personally

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Fox News Chief Washington Correspondent stated that the left has been trying to say, “that if you don’t respond to Donald trump in apocalyptic terms, then you’re going to be read out of polite, civilized society. And my wife and I, we live in the District, and we feel it in our interpersonal relationships.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rosen said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “Maybe because I come from New York City and I grew up listening to Donald Trump more or less my whole life, I’m not shocked or appalled by behavior like we saw today.”

He added, “The left, I think, with each news conference, with each event of this presidency, tries to up the ante, and basically say to everyone else that if you don’t respond to Donald Trump in apocalyptic terms, then you’re going to be read out of polite, civilized society. And my wife and I, we live in the District, and we feel it in our interpersonal relationships.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett