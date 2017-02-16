Limbaugh on Trump: ‘This Was One of the Most Effective Press Conferences I Have Ever Seen’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday following President Donald Trump’s press conference to announce his pick for Labor Secretary, Alexander Acosta, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh applauded Trump’s performance on his nationally syndicated radio show.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Limbaugh said while the media still won’t warm up to Trump, it was what his supporters wanted to see, which was a willingness to tout his achievements and take on some of the claims from the media.

“You know it is hard to say — you get caught up in the moment,” Limbaugh said. “But this was one of the most effective press conferences I have ever seen. The press is going to hate him even more after this. Don’t misunderstand. When I say effective, I’m talking about rallying people who voted for him to stay with him. He made a point — ‘What chaos? You’re reporting chaos. We’re not in chaos. We’re a well-oiled machine. We got one of the smoothest running machines in the history of machines. We got one of the best administrations in the history of administrations.'”

“And he rattled off the achievements they’ve had here that the media is not reporting because they’re so focused on whether or not Trump worked with Russia to screw Hillary out of the presidency,” he continued. “And he was reassuring the people he’s on top of everything. Nothing has changed. Everything he campaigned on, he is doing. All he is doing is fulfilling campaign promises. And of course, the Democrats don’t like him. Of course, the media don’t like him. It isn’t going to stop him.”

(h/t Daily Rushbo)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor