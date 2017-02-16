Pelosi: Trump’s ‘Fear-Monger’ Wall ‘Undermines Who We Are as a Country’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday at her weekly press conference, House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s wall “undermines who we are as a country” and was fear-mongering.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pelosi said, “The wall — how do I want to say this? From a substance standpoint, politically, substantively, spiritually, religiously opposed to the wall. Where’s the money going to come from? First of all, it really undermines who we are as a country. Apart from that, it is — where’s the money come from? Will it come from education? Nothing brings more money from the treasury than investing in education, early childhood, K-12, higher ed, post grad, lifetime learning, That’s what brings money to the Treasury. A wall does not bring money to the Treasury. Where is that money coming from? Do you think Mexico is going to pay for it? And even if they did, again, it undermines who we are as a country. I spoke to the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce yesterday and said we see our country in that part of America as a community with a border running through it.”

“In some places we have to protect our borders,” he continued. “That’s our right, to secure or border. But to do so with a wall doesn’t make sense. If they want to invest in more personnel or more technology or something like that, that might make some sense. But a wall, that’s — you know. Let’s make a distinction just for future reference as we come together. These people are — the wall represents two things. They’re fear mongers, and they’re notion mongers. That doesn’t level to the idea. It’s a notion. So, it feeds into their fear-mongering and notion-mongering, but no idea how to define the purpose, know what they’re talking about, have a plan of action and a track support for it. So, I think it’s a bad notion. One more?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN