Reporter Who Asked Trump Anti-Semitism Question: I’m ‘With’ Trump Being Outraged Over Anti-Semitism Charges

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Jake Turx, White House Correspondent for Jewish news magazine Ami Magazine, who got into a tense exchange with President Trump at his press conference earlier in the day over an increase anti-Semitic incidents, stated that “we understand why this is so hurtful for him, to see himself being called an anti-Semite,” and that charges of anti-Semitism against Trump are “very unfair,” “And I am with him when it comes to being outraged about him being charged with this anti-Semitism.”

Turx said that he had a prior “relationship” with Trump through covering him as a correspondent.

He added, “I’ve worked with the president, with his people, throughout the campaign, throughout the transition. And so many times, I’ve seen some of our colleagues in the media describe certain events as — in the way it relates to the Jewish community in a certain light that, no one in our community saw it that way. And there are certain acts that were described as anti-Semitic, or certain people described as anti-Semitic, and the people in our community who know these people personally said, that’s not true. Why are people who are not Jewish deciding what is considered anti-Semitism? The president’s relationship with the Jewish community, I’ve only seen it firsthand for the last two years, but, he’s done an unprecedented amount of outreach with the Orthodox Jewish community. And so, we — and we understand why this is so hurtful for him, to see himself being called an anti-Semite, when, this his –.”

Turx stated that he doesn’t believe the accusations of anti-Semitism, and that such charges are “very unfair…and I understand why he’s so defensive. And I am with him when it comes to being outraged about him being charged with this anti-Semitism.”

Turx concluded that after the exchange with Trump, he was “very hopeful.” And that it shows Trump is “committed” against and personally bothered by anti-Semitism.

