Trump: ‘I Inherited a Mess’

During his Thursday press conference naming Alexander Acosta his nominee to be Secretary of Labor, President Donald Trump discussed the state of the country when he entered office, saying he “inherited a mess.”

“To be honest, I inherited a mess,” Trump said in front of reporters. “It’s a mess … at home and abroad. A mess. Jobs are pouring out of the country. You see what’s going on with all of the companies leaving our country, going to Mexico and other places. Low pay, low wages, mass instability overseas no matter where you look — the Middle East, a disaster, North Korea. We’ll take care of it, folks. I just want to let you know I inherited a mess.”

