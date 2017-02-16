Trump Slams ‘Dishonest’ Press for ‘Tremendous Disservice’ to the America People

Thursday at a press conference to announce his pick of Alexander Acosta for the vacant Secretary of Labor post, President Donald Trump ripped the “dishonest” press and suggested they intentionally being an obstacle to his effort to take the “entrenched power structure.”

Partial transcript as follows:

I’m here today to update the American people on the incredible progress that has been made in the last four weeks since my inauguration. We have made incredible progress. I don’t think there’s ever been a president elected who in this short period of time has done what we have done. A new Rasmussen poll in fact, the people – much of the media doesn’t get it. They actually get it but they don’t write it. A new Rasmussen poll just came out a very short while ago and it has our approval rating at 55 percent and going up. The stock market has hit record numbers as you know. And there has been a tremendous surge of optimism in the business world, which to me means something much different than it used to. It used to mean oh, that’s good. Now it means that’s good for jobs – very different. Plants and factories starting to move back into the United States and

The stock market has hit record numbers as you know. And there has been a tremendous surge of optimism in the business world, which to me means something much different than it used to. It used to mean oh, that’s good. Now it means that’s good for jobs – very different. Plants and factories are starting to move back into the United States and bigly Ford, General Motors, so many. I make this presentation directly to the American people with the media present, which is an honor to have you. This morning because many of our nation’s reporters and folks will not tell you the truth, and will not treat the wonderful people of our country with the respect that they deserve. And I hope going forward we can be a little bit, a little bit different and get along better if that’s possible. Maybe it’s not, and that’s OK too. Much of the media in Washington, D.C. and New York and Los Angeles, in particular, speaks not for the people but for the special interests and for those profiting off a very, very obviously broken system. The press has become so dishonest that if we don’t talk about it, we are doing a tremendous disservice to the American people, a tremendous disservice. We have to talk about it, to find out what’s going on because the press honestly is out of control. The level of dishonesty is out of control. I ran for president to represent the citizens of our country. I am here to change the broken system, so it serves their families and their communities well. I am talking and really am taking

I am taking and really am taking on this very entrenched power structure and we’re talking about the power structure. We’re talking about its entrenchment. As a result, the media is going through what they have to go through to oftentimes distort. Not all the the time and some of the media is fantastic. I think I have to say – they’re honest and fantastic. Much of it is not – the distortion, you’ll be able to ask me questions about. But, we’re not going to let it happen because I’m here again to take my message straight to the people.

