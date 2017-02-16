Watch: NFL Unleashes ‘Love Has No Labels’ Ad

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The National Football League partnered with The Ad Council and R/GA to promote its “Love Has No Labels” campaign from the Pro Bowl in Orlando, FL.

The ad shows the “kiss cam” from the January all-star game with various types of couples kissing.

One of the women featured in the ad is a survivor of a shooting last year at Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub.

Chris Northam, executive creative director at R/GA, said of the ad, via The Wall Street Journal:

“We noticed that [the iconic kiss cam] was often focused on traditional notions of love. We thought, what if we could showcase a more modern take? … We hope it does cause conversation and, more than anything else, that the fans embrace this message and help spread this movement.”

