Waters: I Won’t Meet with Trump — He Simply Does Not Tell The Truth

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on “CNN Newsroom,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s press conference earlier in the day, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Trump “simply” did not tell the truth.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Waters said, “This president simply does not tell the truth. As a matter of fact, what he tries to do is deflect the press from talking about the real issues by coming up with another issue. Now he wants to make the issue the fact that there have been leaks. Yeah, there have been leaks since, you know, there was a government, but that’s not the issue at this time, and I’m so pleased that the press is not letting him get away with deflecting away from whether or not there was contacts to Russia during his campaign. I believe there was. I believe there was collusion. I think he’s trying his best to get away from talking about it.”

Discussing a question today at the president’s press conference concerning a meeting with members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Waters said, “He should have an office that is organized in a way that he would have people with certain responsibilities. That is not her responsibility to set up a meeting. But, of course, they have been running this government like children. They don’t know what they’re doing. Keystone cops in every operation that he’s done, and, so, April does not have the responsibility to do that. Even if he wanted to do it, he’d have to send a formal, respectful request. Of course, I won’t be meeting with him, but some of the others would.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN