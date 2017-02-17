Jackson Lee: Obama Admin Was ‘Scandal-Free’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) argued that President Obama’s administration was “scandal-free…in terms of the president,” on Friday’s “MSNBC Live.”

“Remember eight years under President Obama? What a vigorous, investigatory spirit the Republicans had. There wasn’t one iota of the president’s administration — scandal-free, by the way, in terms of the president, that they did not investigate.”

