Judge Jeanine: Trump Has to Prosecute Obama ‘Leftovers’ Behind Leaks

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” “Justice” anchor Jeanine Pirro discussed how President Donald Trump should handle leaks coming out of his administration.

Co-host Steve Doocy asked Pirro about Trump’s assertion a day earlier in a press conference that leakers would be sought out and prosecuted, to which Pirro pointed to what she described as Obama “leftovers” and how it would be difficult to find them, but they should be prosecuted.

“I don’t think there’s any question about that,” she said. “I had people predict that before Donald Trump took over as president, who said there are people in the intelligence community who are so livid about what Donald Trump is saying about them, that they will retaliate. And what you have seen is what they did. They were in a position to do it, and they leaked it. This, by the way, they don’t play around. And what the president has to do with it is make clear that he doesn’t play around either and prosecute them for the leaks. This is classified information, serious stuff and if they’re going to play this game, and they are, these are Obama people who were leftovers. And what Donald Trump needs to do is move into the bureaucracies and find out who the leakers are because a lot of these people are very much embedded into the system. He has to find out who they are that will not be easy.”

