Maher: ‘Not Unreasonable’ To Be Concerned About Safety With Transgender Bathrooms

During a discussion on transgenderism and bathrooms that took place during the Overtime segment of Friday’s edition of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” host Bill Maher argued that it is not unreasonable to be concerned about allowing people who are born male but identify as female into women’s bathrooms.

Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos said that he doesn’t have a problem with transgendered people, “I think that women and girls should be protected from having people — men who are confused about their sexual identities in their bathrooms.”

Maher then responded, “That’s not unreasonable.”

